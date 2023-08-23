City by City: Minnesota, Washburn, Red Cliff

Minnesota- MnDOT leaders have announced they’ll start using Wireless Emergency Alerts for traveler safety. In partnership with FEMA, the alerts would go through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. That is the same system that shares critical information like an AMBER Alert. Wireless Emergency Alerts forgo the need for apps or a subscription service. Local county sheriffs will have access to send alerts. Currently, MnDOT’s operating procedure includes alerts for highway closures due to weather that will last more than 4 hours or major crashes. Alerts will also typically include a link to the state’s 511 website.

Washburn, WI- The Chequamegon Bay Arts Council is looking for artists. During October, the CBAC will have a member-only show called “The Gathering” where artists can showcase their work for free. The show will be held at the Washburn Cultural Center and money raised will benefit memberships.

Red Cliff, WI- The community voted on an advisory referendum on Friday, August 18. The vote was intended to show the council the community’s feedback and does not result in an immediate change. On the ballot was an amendment to Chapter 40, a tribal rule that allows the exclusion and removal of non-members who break tribal or other laws, destroy tribal fish and game, trespass or other offenses. The change would mean tribal members who violate Chapter 40 could also be removed. The vote was 128 yeses and 74 nos. The council will now continue to discuss the possible change.

