Brice Turang’s infield hit gives Brewers win in 10th, 2-game sweep of Twins

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) douses Brice Turang with gatorade after his hit a game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) douses Brice Turang with gatorade after his hit a game winning single against the Minnesota Twins in the tenth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 8-7 on Wednesday.

Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight. Milwaukee rallied from a three-run deficit.

The Brewers trailed 7-6 before Adames led off the bottom of the 10th with a single up the middle off Jhoan Durán (2-6) that drove in automatic runner Carlos Santana. With Adames on third, Turang hit a chopper to the left side of the infield and beat third baseman Royce Lewis’ throw to first.

The AL Central-leading Twins took a 7-6 lead in the 10th when Ryan Jeffers’ two-out infield single scored Joey Gallo from third. Jeffers fell down on his way to first but still slid in safely ahead of the throw from pitcher Elvis Peguero (4-4), who initially mishandled the slow dribbler toward the third-base line.

