Bemidji man found dead in home identified

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man who was found dead in his Bemidji home earlier this month has been identified.

Jared William Eason, 29, was found in his home on August 10 when the Bemidji Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check.

Reports from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey MN document the cause of death as blunt force injuries, and Eason’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Bemidji Police Department continues to receive information and is actively conducting follow-up into all tips received.

Anyone with information or video should contact Detective Guy Schermerhorn at (218) 333-8361.

If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota on their website, by calling the toll-free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477], or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cougar caught on surveillance camera in Duluth.
Cougar spotted in East Duluth
Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of freshman hockey player
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s to close both Duluth locations, owner to retire
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Roger Reinert
Mayoral candidate, Roger Reinert, responds to 2024 city budget proposal

Latest News

Northern News Now 6:00am-6:30am
Second Clues: Duluth's Arena League team name and logo
Teenager dead after late night motorcycle crash
Cenovus Superior Refinery gas leak
UPDATE: Employees back on site after propane leak at Superior’s Cenovus Refinery
minimum wage graphic
Minnesota minimum-wage rates to be adjusted for inflation