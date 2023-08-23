Bemidji man found dead in home identified

BEMIDJI, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man who was found dead in his Bemidji home earlier this month has been identified.

Jared William Eason, 29, was found in his home on August 10 when the Bemidji Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check.

Reports from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey MN document the cause of death as blunt force injuries, and Eason’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Bemidji Police Department continues to receive information and is actively conducting follow-up into all tips received.

Anyone with information or video should contact Detective Guy Schermerhorn at (218) 333-8361.

If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota on their website, by calling the toll-free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477], or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

