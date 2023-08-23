Bayfield, Ely fall festivals nominated for ‘Best Fall Festival’ in the country

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Northland fall festivals are in the running for a national title.

Both the Bayfield Apple Festival and the Harvest Moon Festival in Ely were nominated for USA Today’s “Best Fall Festival.”

They are among a list of 20 contenders of different events celebrated across the country.

Additionally, the City of Bayfield was nominated as the “Best Place to Visit for Fall.”

Voting is open until September 4.

The Harvest Moon Festival will be from September 8 through September 10. You can place your vote here.

The Bayfield Apple Festival will be from October 6 through October 8. You can place your vote here.

To vote for the City of Bayfield, click here.

