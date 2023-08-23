5-year-old dies in car crash days before her birthday, family says

Birdie, a 5-year-old Portland girl, died tragically in a car crash last week while visiting her...
Birdie, a 5-year-old Portland girl, died tragically in a car crash last week while visiting her grandparents in Idaho.(GoFundMe)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A young Oregon girl has died in a car crash last week while visiting her grandparents in Idaho.

KPTV reports that the family of Birdie, a 5-year-old girl from the Portland area, is now arranging a funeral instead of celebrating the girl’s birthday and the start of school.

“She was looking forward to her rainbow cake for her birthday this week and starting first grade,” John Abbott, Birdie’s uncle, shared. “She was a social butterfly and was special to every single person who met her.”

Birdie’s family said one of her brothers must also live with the pain of witnessing the accident.

“She has two older brothers who will miss her forever and one of which has to live with the trauma of having seen the accident happen,” Abbott said.

The next few weeks were supposed to be filled with celebrations for Birdie’s birthday and her starting first grade.

“There is loss all around us, but there is something particularly heavy about an unexpected, tragic, stupid accident to a girl who was a light in the world,” Abbott shared.

Since the crash, the family has set up a GoFundMe account, and the public has shown their support to help pay for her funeral.

In honor of the young girl, more than $20,000 has been raised through the fundraiser.

According to the family, the donated money will cover expenses as they say goodbye to Birdie.

The family said the crash happened near Birdie’s grandparents’ house about 30 minutes north of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, last Friday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cougar caught on surveillance camera in Duluth.
Cougar spotted in East Duluth
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager dead after late night motorcycle crash
Gustavus Adolphus College is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Jori...
Gustavus mourns loss of freshman hockey player
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s to close both Duluth locations, owner to retire

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump isn’t at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt
School District of Superior Logo
Superior School District wants community feedback on school boundaries
FILE - This file photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart is attacked in prison and hospitalized in serious condition
Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday...
Hundreds in Oregon told to evacuate immediately because of wildfire near Salem
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
At least 1 person is dead and 2 are missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic