University of Minnesota reports possible breach of ‘sensitive data’

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota has confirmed that it has notified state and federal agencies of a potentially significant data breach.

University spokespeople said in a statement that school administrators became aware that an “unauthorized party” claimed to possess sensitive data reportedly taken from its computer systems.

The university said that as soon as the claim was discovered on July 21, they launched an investigation.

University officials released the following in a statement:

“To the extent, any sensitive personal data was accessed, the University will notify affected individuals and provide resources to help protect against misuse of their information, as required by federal and state law, University policies, and in accordance with our obligations to the University community. The University has also notified state and federal regulatory agencies, as required by law.

The safety and privacy of all members of the University community are among the University’s top priorities. The University investigates these situations immediately and fully, and will keep the community informed as additional, relevant information becomes available.”

Earlier this year, a massive cybersecurity breach exposed the data of government agencies and millions of Americans, with the Minnesota Department of Education being one of the victims of that hack.

It was not stated how large the claimed breach is or how many people may be impacted.

At this time, it is unknown if any University of Minnesota-Duluth students’ or employees’ data has been accessed.

