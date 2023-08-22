UMD Men’s and Women’s Cross Country are looking to finish higher in conference standings

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Both the men’s and women’s cross-country teams for the University of Minnesota Duluth welcome back several returners and what they are calling an “energetic group of freshmen”.

The teams are also looking to improve on last season where the women finished fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, while the men finished in fifth.

Both teams had a player named NSIC players to watch heading into the fall season, seniors Lauryn Reiner and Jack Van Kempen.

Renier finished last year with an average placing of 32nd overall in her last three regular season competitions and finished 44th overall at last year’s NSIC Cross Country Championship.

Van Kempen ended the cross country season last year finishing fourth while setting his best 8K time of 25:05.2 at the Bob Waxlax Invitational. After the regular season, he would go on to finish 12th overall in the 2022 NSIC Cross Country Championship to go onto the NCAA Regional Championship where he finished 45th overall.

The NSIC preseason poll has both Bulldogs teams projected to finish fourth overall.

The Bulldog runners begin their season at Oz Memorial in Falcon Heights, Minn. on September 1.

