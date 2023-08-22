Trial set for former SPD officer accused in deadly traffic crash

Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged(Douglas County)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A trial has been set for the former Superior police officer accused of driving drunk and killing two people.

Greg Swanson will head to trial on May 20, 2024, after appearing before a judge for a virtual hearing Monday.

This comes after Swanson’s attorney asked for two experts to weigh in on the case back in June.

He has been charged with several felonies including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run causing death.

According to the criminal complaint, Swanson was driving drunk in July 2022 when he rear-ended a vehicle on East 2nd Street in Superior, killing a father and his infant son.

Swanson was off duty at the time of the incident. Authorities say his blood alcohol level was .15 which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Last fall, he pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

Swanson was immediately placed on leave after the crash.

On August 4, 2022, Swanson left the police force.

In a statement to Northern News Now in the summer of 2022 Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said, “I informed [Swanson] that there were two paths forward and both resulted in him no longer being employed. Option one was to resign and option two was me to file formal charges with the PFC to terminate him. He chose to resign.”

