Sewing store coming to Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Attention all sewing lovers, the Duluth mall is adding a store just for you.

Sew With Me, a sewing center, will be coming to the Miller Hill Mall this fall.

Officials say the store offers an exquisite selection of fabrics for quilting, garment construction, machine repair, and home décor.

Sew With Me sells Bernina and Janome sewing machines, as well as fabrics, patterns, sewing notions, and more.

It also offers longarm services, sewing education, and machine service.

Store officials say customers will find a variety of sewing opportunities and knowledge when they visit the shop.

Sew With Me will be located next to Maurices and across from Five Below, which also opens this fall.

