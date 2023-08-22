Salvation Army welcomes 2 new captains in Duluth

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Duluth, the Salvation Army is celebrating new leadership.

On Tuesday, it was announced Anthony and Elysia Nordan have taken over as Duluth’s Salvation Army Captains.

The couple is taking on the new role after many years serving Fergus Falls’ Salvation Army branch in Minnesota.

The Salvation Army welcomes new officers every four to five years.

Their help with the Salvation Army isn’t limited to Minnesota. The husband-wife duo met each other while serving across the country.

The couple says they value their religion and relationship. Now, they are ready to help people in our community.

”If it’s not us being involved in every aspect then it’s just another handout. It is just another thing we do,” said Captain Anthony Nordan. “We really want to show people who we are and why we do what we do.”

Anthony and Elysia will be replacing Bryan and Teri Ellison as they move to their newly appointed positions in Nebraska.

This excerpt from the Salvation Army’s USA website explains the role they will serve in Duluth. “Operations of The Salvation Army are supervised by trained, commissioned officers. They proclaim the gospel and serve as administrators, teachers, social workers, counselors, youth leaders, and musicians.”

For more information about the Salvation Army or how to donate, click their website link here.

