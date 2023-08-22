Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment

FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some point during their pregnancies.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report on the state of maternity care in the United States.

According to the report, one in five women reported mistreatment while receiving maternity care.

Nearly 10% said health care providers ignored them, refused to help or took too long to help.

About one in 15 said doctors, nurses or midwives shouted at them, with 4% saying that they were threatened. Also, one in 10 women said they experienced discrimination based on age or weight.

One in eight Black mothers said they were discriminated against because of their race. Researchers say that could help explain why Black women were more than two times more likely than average to die from pregnancy or childbirth in 2021.

People who have negative experiences with the health care system are less likely to seek treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marginal risk for severe storms will affect some towns Monday night
Storms possible Monday night but dry weather returns Tuesday
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s to close both Duluth locations, owner to retire
Cougar caught on surveillance camera in Duluth.
Cougar spotted in East Duluth
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing pilot’s son joins search in Cook County
Leaders at Fairmount Cottages ribbon cutting ceremony in West Duluth
New ‘Fairmont Cottages’ now available for rent in Duluth

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
The University of Minnesota is the largest public college or university in the state of...
University of Minnesota reports possible breach of ‘sensitive data’
Superior police officer involved in fatal crash charged
Trial set for former SPD officer accused in deadly traffic crash
Three versions of the Mitsubishi Mirage sit for sale at El Cajon Mitsubishi on Tuesday, Aug. 8,...
There’s only 1 model of car left that you can get brand new for under $20,000
Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, was found guilty on Monday of threatening peaceful demonstrators on June...
NYC man convicted of attempted murder for menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with bladed glove