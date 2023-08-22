Property owner reacts to cougar sighting in East Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A surveillance camera caught a rare animal, a cougar, roaming in Duluth on Sunday.

Since 2004, the DNR said there have been 59 cougars spotted in Minnesota, and security cameras on Ryan Grumdahl’s property showed one.

“I pulled it up on my phone Sunday morning when I woke up, and I was really surprised to see what it was,” Grumdahl said.

Grumdahl is a partner at Les Grumdahl Window & Siding, and cameras on their property off Highway 61 in Duluth spotted the cougar.

“I recognized it right away,” Grumdahl said. “I’ve been out west a lot hunting and doing different things, and you see more out there, but around the Duluth area, it’s not something you see every day.”

Grumdahl said the long tail, along with the size of the animal, indicated that it was in fact a cougar. The DNR said male cougars can get up to 200 pounds.

“I confirmed it with some friends at the DNR right away Sunday morning and sent him the video, and he was quite surprised too and confirmed what it was,” Grumdahl said.

While it’s rare to see a cougar in Minnesota, Large Carnivore Expert Dan Stark with the DNR said finding evidence of a cougar has gotten easier because there are more cameras out there.

Stark said the increase in cougar sightings could be from an increase in surveillance, doorbell and trail cameras.

“The technology has just gotten so much better, and they’re out there all the time picking up these things,” Stark said.

The nearest known breeding population of mountain lions is near the Black Hills and the Badlands in the Dakotas, and Stark said the animals can travel across states when looking for new territory.

“It’s just one of those things that’s not very common,” Stark said. “It’s still unusual to detect one on camera.”

A unique sight, but one that has Grumdahl alarmed.

“We have to sit back and think about: is it a cause for concern?” Grumdahl said. “I’m sure that people are going to think about it before they walk out into the woods in the Northland again.”

The DNR said if you ever see a cougar, to note where and when you saw it. If you’re being approached by one, make yourself look bigger by holding your arms above your head and waving.

