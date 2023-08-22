Moose Lake-Willow River prepares for rivalry game versus Barnum

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Over in Moose Lake the Rebels football team is ready to build off last year’s winning season as they face an old rival on opening night.

The team went 9-2 last season, undefeated in conference before winning two playoff games.

The first game they will compete in this year is against the long-standing rival Barnum Bombers. The winner of the game is awarded a Little Brown Jug.

Head Coach Dave Louzek knows this game is important to the team and the surrounding community.

Great to have Barnum back on our schedule, been a few years since we’ve played,” said Louzek before adding. “Great rivalry, two towns five miles apart, Moose Lake Willow River, and Barnum. Kids know each other, community knows each other, so for us to open the season at Barnum is really exciting for us.”

”They have a great coaching staff over there and players that want to play, they lift and are very good with discipline but we have the same over here, so it’s going to be a great ball game and it’s nice with them five miles away it’s close so we know the guys on the team. It’s going to be fun to play them,” said Rebels senior defensive end and offensive lineman Austin Johnson.

MLWR has been holding on to the Little Brown Jug since 1998, Barnum will look to end the streak and protect home-field advantage on September 1.

