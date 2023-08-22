Michigan ReConnect provides free tuition at Gogebic Community College

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Michigan residents can get free tuition at a U.P. community college.

Gogebic Community College can offer nontraditional students free or reduced tuition thanks to the Michigan ReConnect program.

Vice President of Student Services Jennifer Sabourin said this opportunity is a great way to support the local community.

“Giving folks the opportunity to maybe step out from where they are at, maybe they chose not to go to a college right away and they’ve been in a career that’s not quite what they need financially and for their family, is what makes this a strong institution and supports our community,” said Sabourin.

The only three requirements are that you are 25 years or older, have lived in Michigan for at least a year and do not have a college degree yet. This offer is available for anyone in the state of Michigan as long as they meet the requirements.

Gogebic Community College Director of Admissions Kim Zeckovich said this program is available for all online classes.

“At Gogebic Community College, we do have a lot of options whether they come to in-person class here in Ironwood or at our Copper Country Center in Houghton. The other nice piece is that they do have the option to Zoom into a remote class tight from the comfort of their own home,” said Zeckovich.

Sabourin also said using this opportunity is a great financial backbone for future college opportunities.

“Comming out of school without debt is one reason to go to a community college for one. But, if you choose to go on to a four-year institution for your Bachelor’s degree it’s going to lessen that debt from the start,” said Sabourin.

Zeckovich also said registration is still open but classes are filling fast. The fall semester starts Monday and registration information can be found online.

