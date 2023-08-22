Mayoral candidate, Roger Reinert, responds to 2024 city budget proposal

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth mayoral candidate, Roger Reinert, has spoken up after next year’s budget proposal was unveiled.

On Monday, Mayor Emily Larson went in front of the city council introducing her $108 million general fund proposal, made up of city sales tax, property taxes, and the recent $4.4 million in local government aid.

The mayor’s budget would call for a property tax levy increase of 2% in 2024 or a total of $66 per month on a $200,000 home.

In a statement Tuesday, Reinert said, “A 2% increase is below-forecasted inflation and the likely 2024 social security cost of living adjustment. That’s good news. But, most Duluth homeowners have seen property taxes more than double in the past eight years, holding them flat would be even better news.”

Mayor Larson's city budget proposal (Northern News Now)

He added the budget includes three of the “Five Big Issues” his campaign has been highlighting: public safety in Downtown Duluth, streets, and affordable property taxes.

“This could be my first budget as Duluth’s next Mayor. It’s one I can work with, and improve upon,” said Reinert.

Larson’s proposal is just the first step in finalizing the 2024 city budget and max tax levy.

The city council now has the chance to go over the proposal and make any changes they see fit before they vote on what the final number will be for next year.

You can hear more from Reinert Tuesday on Northern News Now.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.