Lake breeze keeps us cool Tuesday and Wednesday, warmup on Thursday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: A weak low-pressure system to our west has kept a stationary front to our south, creating a large temperature gradient between Central Wisconsin/Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin/Minnesota. This will give the Duluth/Superior region a stiff lake breeze and will keep high’s only around 70 degrees today, with clouds and an E breeze at 10-15 MPH. There is a slight chance of showers and sprinkles in the AM, with some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Our stationary front will continue to stall over our area as the low-pressure system slowly drudges east, continuing the pattern of a lake breeze and clouds. Our lake breeze should be a bit weaker tomorrow with a bit more sunshine, allowing temperatures to reach the mid 70′s away from the immediate shoreline.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will see some relief from the area of low pressure as it kicks east, giving us a light NW wind at 4-8 MPH and highs in the low 80′s. The day will feature partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some AM rain showers as the low moves over us. The relief will be short lived as a cold front moves south over us on Friday, cooling us down to the mid 70′s with a chance for thunderstorms along with it on Friday.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marginal risk for severe storms will affect some towns Monday night
Storms possible Monday night but dry weather returns Tuesday
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s to close both Duluth locations, owner to retire
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing pilot’s son joins search in Cook County
State Patrol investigating fatal Itasca County motorcycle wreck
33,000 cars pass over the bridge every day.
Gov. Walz, Gov. Evers, Sen. Klobuchar, request federal funds to rebuild Blatnik Bridge

Latest News

Northern News Now Evening Forecast - 08/21/2023
Northern News Now Evening Forecast - 08/21/2023
Marginal risk for severe storms will affect some towns Monday night
Storms possible Monday night but dry weather returns Tuesday
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 8-21-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 8-21-23
Northern News Now
Cool and cloudy Monday with thunderstorms overnight