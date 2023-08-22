Lake breeze keeps us cool Tuesday and Wednesday, warmup on Thursday

TUESDAY: A weak low-pressure system to our west has kept a stationary front to our south, creating a large temperature gradient between Central Wisconsin/Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin/Minnesota. This will give the Duluth/Superior region a stiff lake breeze and will keep high’s only around 70 degrees today, with clouds and an E breeze at 10-15 MPH. There is a slight chance of showers and sprinkles in the AM, with some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Our stationary front will continue to stall over our area as the low-pressure system slowly drudges east, continuing the pattern of a lake breeze and clouds. Our lake breeze should be a bit weaker tomorrow with a bit more sunshine, allowing temperatures to reach the mid 70′s away from the immediate shoreline.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will see some relief from the area of low pressure as it kicks east, giving us a light NW wind at 4-8 MPH and highs in the low 80′s. The day will feature partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some AM rain showers as the low moves over us. The relief will be short lived as a cold front moves south over us on Friday, cooling us down to the mid 70′s with a chance for thunderstorms along with it on Friday.

