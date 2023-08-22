K9 partner of slain Officer Emily Breidenbach gets new job with Wautoma P.D.

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A police dog that belonged to an officer killed in the line of duty in western Wisconsin was sworn in Monday as a representative of the Wautoma Police Department.

Wautoma Police adopted K9 Officer Grizz. His previous handler was Officer Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department, who was killed in April along with Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel during a firefight with a man wanted on a warrant.

Now, School Resource Officer Lafe Hendrickson and his therapy dog Grizz are sworn in members of the Wautoma Police Department, following the tragedy Grizz witnessed the day his handler Officer Emily Breidenbach was killed on the line of duty. Grizz was in the car with Breidenbach at the time of the shooting.

Emily’s mom Susan Myers says her daughter lived life to the fullest.

“She crossed off things on her bucket list and Grizz was one of those things. That’s what she wanted from the department, and she didn’t take no for an answer,” said Myers. “This is what Emily would’ve wanted for Grizz is to move forward and to be successful in doing what she started, so it’s a good second chance for Grizz to be here in Wautoma.”

Since becoming Wautoma’s Police Chief, Chief Paul Mott had been in contact with officer Breidenbach after seeing the Chetek Police Department got a therapy dog of their own and wanting to learn more about the process. After the shooting, Grizz went back to his original breeder, Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, where they were taking care of him.

“So, I contacted them and said, hey out of curiosity is Grizz done or what’s going on with him. We are interested in a therapy dog program, but we don’t have the funding right now but if Grizz needs a home we’d be willing to take him,” said Chief Mott.

Since his arrival, Grizz has received tons of support from the community by dropping off treats and toys for him and coming over to say hi when he and Officer Hendrickson are out.

Since the shooting on April 8, Grizz developed anxiety. He becomes anxious when it comes to long car rides, police lights, and sirens, and through therapy has made the transition easier. While Grizz was with Officer Breidenbach for a short time, she will never be forgotten.

“Grizz wears a patch one there that honors both Emily and has her badge number and then Grizz’s badge number from when he was assigned to her and so we’re going to carry that with us wherever we go and whatever we do in honor of Emily,” said School Resource Officer Lafe Hendrickson.

Myers said she couldn’t ask for a better family for Grizz to be with.

Emily Breidenbach's former K9 partner Grizz (Blueberry Cottage)

