Emberlight prepares for its final weekend

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Emberlight Festival in Ironwood comes to a close with its grand finale this weekend.

Event organizers say the 2-month long festival had its biggest year ever and still has performances planned and all forms of art displayed throughout Ironwood. The finale, taking place from Wednesday to Saturday, will show films from all over the world, photography and musical performances.

The Emberlight creative producer Cindy Franck said there is something for everyone.

“I think the key is there is enough variety that people that have never experienced a certain type of art can access it now and that’s what we want to do we want for people to experience things they never have before,” said Franck.

Franck also said despite the vandalism of the Art in the Park last weekend, they plan to continue the event next year.

