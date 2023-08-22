Duluth mayor unveils 2024 city budget proposal

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Duluth residents could see a small increase in their property taxes next year.

“This proposal prioritized the needs of the community,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. “We are investing in streets. We are investing in public safety. We are investing in our people.”

Mayor Larson went in front of the city council Monday night, introducing her $108 million general fund proposal, made up of city sales tax, property taxes, and the recent $4.4 million in local government aid.

State funding Larson says would give taxpayers a small break next year.

“This budget keeps property taxes affordable,” said Larson. “The vast majority of property taxpayers will actually see their taxes go down next year.”

The mayor’s budget would call for a property tax levy increase of 2% in 2024, or a total of $66 per month on a $200,000 home.

Larson’s budget proposed breaking down the average home’s property tax of $66 per month to support different areas of need within the city, including:

- $19 for public safety

- $15 for internal city services

- $12 towards transportation, like street maintenance.

- $11 for capital debt service, like the purchasing of plows and fire engines.

- $6 for parks

- $2 for the library

- $1 for housing

Larson saying her proposed budget for 2024 is centered around bringing updates to the city that will directly impact the community.

“It’s a community forward budget. This is about taking care of the community now. It’s about taking care of the community going forward. That’s what it is,” said Larson. “The LGA, the success of our sales tax, everyone gets to benefit from that.”

Larson’s proposal is just first step in finalizing the 2024 city budget and max tax levy.

The city council now has the chance to go over the proposal and make any changes they see fit before they vote on what the final number will be for next year.

