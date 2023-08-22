Drastic temperature contrast again Wednesday, some fog as well

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have cloudy, foggy and drizzly conditions, especially around the head of the lake. Tonight we will see fog expand across much of the region again. Lows will be in the 50′s with east winds 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the east 5-15mph, keeping temperatures around the lake held to the 60′s and lower 70′s. Inland and south will reach into the 70′s and lower 80′s. Overnight there will be some showers and thunderstorms possible for Northwestern and North Central MN. There is a small chance of a severe storm.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see winds out of the northeast 5-10mph, so temperatures near the lake will be cooler. Inland will be in the 80′s. Expect partly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: A shortwave trough will pass through the region on Friday, which will bring a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70′s and lower 80′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

