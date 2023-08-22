DPS Kicks off New School Year with Annual Unity in Our Community Event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth School District kicked off the new school year with a “Unity in our Community” event at Bayfront Festival.

The second annual event celebrated the end of summer and welcomed students back for a new year of learning. About 80 booths provided resources for families with information on school programs, vaccines, and extracurricular activities.

The event held on Monday, also provided haircuts for kids and $38,000 in school supplies and backpacks for families in need, all donated from companies like Cirrus and Essentia Health.

Duluth High school students give out backpacks o younger students at Duluth Public School's Unity in our Community event at Bayfront Festival Park. (Northern News Now)

“I think Duluth values education and it values community and it values unity and it’s about having everyone together, it’s about being able to share what we all bring to the mix, I think each organization represents each slice of that pie,” said Superintendent John Magas of Duluth Public Schools.

The event also included a fun run and performances from the ballet and local bands.

The first day of school for Duluth Public Schools is September 5.

Duluth Police shares a moment with child at Duluth Public School's Unity in our Community event at Bayfront Festival Park. (Northern News Now)

