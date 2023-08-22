DPS Kicks off New School Year with Annual Unity in Our Community Event

Student plays game at Duluth Public School's Unity in our Community event at Bayfront Festival...
Student plays game at Duluth Public School's Unity in our Community event at Bayfront Festival Park.(Northern News Now)
By Laura Lee
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth School District kicked off the new school year with a “Unity in our Community” event at Bayfront Festival.

The second annual event celebrated the end of summer and welcomed students back for a new year of learning. About 80 booths provided resources for families with information on school programs, vaccines, and extracurricular activities.

The event held on Monday, also provided haircuts for kids and $38,000 in school supplies and backpacks for families in need, all donated from companies like Cirrus and Essentia Health.

Duluth High school students give out backpacks o younger students at Duluth Public School's...
Duluth High school students give out backpacks o younger students at Duluth Public School's Unity in our Community event at Bayfront Festival Park.(Northern News Now)

“I think Duluth values education and it values community and it values unity and it’s about having everyone together, it’s about being able to share what we all bring to the mix, I think each organization represents each slice of that pie,” said Superintendent John Magas of Duluth Public Schools.

The event also included a fun run and performances from the ballet and local bands.

The first day of school for Duluth Public Schools is September 5.

Duluth Police shares a moment with child at Duluth Public School's Unity in our Community event...
Duluth Police shares a moment with child at Duluth Public School's Unity in our Community event at Bayfront Festival Park.(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred north of Sissabagama Rd in the Town of Sand Lake.
One dead after accident near Sand Lake
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing pilot’s son joins search in Cook County
Chilly Billy's on Woodland Avenue
Chilly Billy’s to close both Duluth locations, owner to retire
State Patrol investigating fatal Itasca County motorcycle wreck
Marginal risk for severe storms will affect some towns Monday night
Storms possible Monday night but dry weather returns Tuesday

Latest News

Movie night is Tuesday in Hayward.
City by City: Iron Range, Cook County, Hayward
Dawn Hautajarvi, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland CFO
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland CFO receives Hall of Fame award
Duluth's Marcus Theatre
$4 MOVIE: ‘National Cinema Day’ returns to Duluth
In addition to rafting, students will also take day trips to experience other local attractions...
International students go rafting on St. Louis River