Cougar spotted in East Duluth

By Jeffrey F McClure and Laura Lee
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A cougar was spotted in Duluth and was caught on surveillance camera.\

According to Ryan Grumdahl, he was notified by his security cameras early Sunday morning of something on his property at Les Grumdahl Window and Siding.

As a hunter, he says he recognized it was a mountain lion right away, but was still shocked at what he saw.

He forwarded the video to the DNR and he says they confirmed it was a mountain lion.

After other reported sightings around town, they believe it to be the same cougar.

