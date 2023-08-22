City by City: Superior, Bayfield, Itasca County

Superior, WI- Wednesday, August 23 is one of the final Boosted Bayside Sounds Around Town events, and the city of Superior plans to celebrate local volunteers. Giveaways and prizes will be for those who have volunteered with the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, Environmental Services Division or the public library. All community members are welcome to enjoy the food trucks and live music. The music will also feature a world-champion drummer from Superior’s sister city in Japan.

Bayfield, WI- The Bayfield Heritage Association is honoring one of the communities founders. Wednesday, August 23 will be Captain Pike Day in honor of Robinson Derling Pike, an outstanding citizen in Bayfield’s first century. He was a soldier, entrepreneur and promoter for the community. One business he had a hand in was quarrying. Stone from his business can still be seen in older buildings including the Bayfield Bank. The mayor will make a proclamation in honor of Captain Pike Day at 7 p.m. at the Bayfield Heritage Association followed by a presentation from a BHA member.

Itasca County, MN- Dave Roerick has been chosen as the 2023 Outstanding Volunteer for Itasca County. This year’s other nominees include Susan Mattson and Jill Schubert. The award was presented during a Celebrating Seniors event earlier this month sponsored by The Pillars of Rapids, UCare, Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital and Lake Country Power.

