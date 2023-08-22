City by City: Iron Range, Cook County, Hayward

The Cook County High School Football Team is trying to connect with specific alumni for this year’s homecoming game.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iron Range- The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce Outdoor Tourism Committee and the Minnesota Discovery Center are hosting an outdoor summer event on Thursday, August 24. “Try It Out” will be held at Redhead Mountain Bike Park starting at 4 p.m. During the event, attendees will get to experience the different outdoor activities the area has to offer while also getting to learn proper safety and equipment use. Guests will be able to try out kayaking, canoeing, mountain biking or hiking. Registration is required to hold equipment.

Cook County, MN- The Cook County High School Football Team is trying to connect with specific alumni for this year’s homecoming game. They plan to honor the state championship teams from 1997-1999. They are currently working to get contact information for as many of those former players, coaches and managers as possible. This year’s homecoming game is October 12 against Northhome, and all are welcome to attend. Alumni or their relatives can contact the school here.

Hayward, WI- The community is invited to a movie night on Tuesday, August 22. The Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library will be showing Top Gun Maverick starting at dusk. The movie will be out on the lawn so guests are asked to bring chairs, blankets and bug spray. Friends of the Library will have free popcorn. In the event of bad weather, the movie will be moved inside the library.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

