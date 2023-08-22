Arena League Duluth to announce new team name and logo

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Arena League Duluth is announcing their new city team name and logo on Thursday.

This comes following the League’s announcement back in early April that professional football would be coming to Duluth, and their most recent appointment of the new League team owner, Brent LaBrie, last month.

In anticipation of the reveal of the team’s new name and logo, Team Owner LaBrie and Team Advisor Tommy Benizio released clues for what the new name will be in an interview on Northern News Now Today on Tuesday.

The hints will give Northlanders clues as to what city or place the League will be named after, as well as what mascot.

Places the team could be named after include Twin Ports, Minnesota, Duluth, and Lake Superior. Featured mascots could be Lakers, Harbor Monsters, Sasquatch, or Norsemen.

The team asked for the community’s help in selecting the name of the team last month, and now the new name will be revealed Thursday.

“We were blessed that we had about 2,000 suggestions from people all over the community...and in fact, there were four kind of clusters of names that people seemed to really love,” Benizio said. “The community did such a good job picking an awesome name!”

For the first clue, LaBrie presented a physical item to hint at the name: a hammer.

For the second clue, Benizio read a riddle. Tuesday’s hint is: “Two days of hints you will receive, / The last to be on Thursday’s eve, / The team...four choices they did present, / For both name and city that will represent, / This team name is wet...that’s for shore, / We love its skyline and so much more, / The city is a zenith...that’s understood, / Thank you to Canada’s robin hood. / Join us Thursday at the DECC to behold, / For the community’s team name will be told!”

Watch Northern News Now Today on Wednesday morning to receive the next clues before the official announcement on Thursday at 1:40 p.m. at the Harbor Balcony at the DECC Arena in Duluth. Food and networking will begin at 1:15 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.