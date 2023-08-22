All-Star Nutrition to host first Compete for a Cure workout event

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local fitness supplement store is hosting an event to raise money for breast cancer survivors and thrivers.

All-Star Nutrition Duluth is hosting “Fit 4 Hope” to raise money for Compete for a Cure on Saturday, September 9.

Compete for a Cure is a foundation based in Superior with a mission to fund breast cancer survivors’ and thrivers’ wellness within local communities and provide breast health education for coaches, trainers, and athletes.

The foundation helps rehabilitate breast cancer survivors and women that are currently battling through working out.

All-Star Nutrition Duluth's "Fit 4 Hope" event (Northern News Now)

“Fit 4 Hope” will feature a 30-minute HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workout led by a certified personal trainer from 9Round Fitness, which is a kickboxing studio in Duluth.

Raffles will be available for participants and the public.

Everyone who attends the event will receive a free entry into the raffle with more tickets available for purchase.

There will be several vendors and small businesses tabling at the event as well.

The first 15 people to sign up will get a free swag bag that is up to $50 in value.

Registration is $10 per person.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Compete for a Cure.

“Fit 4 Hope” will be Saturday, September 9 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. outside of All-Star Nutrition, located at 1405 Miller Trunk Highway.

You can register for the event here.

More information on the event can be found here.

