Traffic changes starting Monday throughout Northland

Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More construction is starting this week throughout the Northland.
Highway 70 near Braham:
- Closed from Monday, August 21 through Thursday, August 24 (weather dependent).
- MnDOT and BNSF railroad will replace the rail crossings on Highway 70 immediately east of Highway 107.
- Work requires a full closure of Highway 70.
- Detour will be posted on county and township gravel roads.
I-35 in Hinckley:
- Lane closures for northbound and southbound lanes from Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25.
- MnDOT will start construction of median crossovers on I-35 in preparation for bridge work.
- Traffic control will be removed for weekend travel.
- Work is expected to last until Wednesday, October 4.
- Additional work on southbound lanes will occur from October 4 through October 7.
- Bridge work in Hinckley will occur in 2024 and 2025.
WIS 77 in Sawyer and Ashland counties:
- Ashland County Highway Department plans to scrub and fog seal sections of WIS 77.
- WIS 77 will be open to traffic, but a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zones.
- Drivers are urged to take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent damage from any loose stone chips.
- Schedules are dependent on weather conditions and subject to change.
Sawyer County:
- Work will begin Monday, August 21.
- Hollywood Road south of Ghost Lake to the north leg of Old Highway 77.
- Fog sealing and pavement marking will follow this week.
Ashland County:
- Work will begin Tuesday, August 22.
- About one mile east of the south leg of County GG in the unincorporated community of Clam Lake east to Forest Road 347.
- A fog seal will follow a few days later.
Highway 2 near Wawina:
- Construction from Wednesday, August 23 through Thursday, August 31.
- MnDOT will be starting work on Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 65.
- Motorists can expect shoulder closures on Highway 2 between Wawina and Highway 200 and near the intersection of Highway 65 for culvert cleaning and repairs.
- Milling and paving on Highway 2 from Wawina to Highway 200 will start on September 6 and continue until September 23.
- Motorists should expect single-lane traffic with flaggers and a pilot car during work operations.
- A roundabout at Highway 2 and Highway 65 will be constructed in 2024.
