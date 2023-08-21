Traffic changes starting Monday throughout Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More construction is starting this week throughout the Northland.

Highway 70 near Braham:

Detour will be posted on county and township gravel roads.

MnDOT and BNSF railroad will replace the rail crossings on Highway 70 immediately east of Highway 107.

Closed from Monday, August 21 through Thursday, August 24 (weather dependent).

I-35 in Hinckley:

Bridge work in Hinckley will occur in 2024 and 2025.

Additional work on southbound lanes will occur from October 4 through October 7.

Work is expected to last until Wednesday, October 4.

Traffic control will be removed for weekend travel.

MnDOT will start construction of median crossovers on I-35 in preparation for bridge work.

Lane closures for northbound and southbound lanes from Monday, August 21 through Friday, August 25.

WIS 77 in Sawyer and Ashland counties:

Schedules are dependent on weather conditions and subject to change.

Drivers are urged to take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent damage from any loose stone chips.

WIS 77 will be open to traffic, but a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zones.

Ashland County Highway Department plans to scrub and fog seal sections of WIS 77.

Sawyer County:

Fog sealing and pavement marking will follow this week.

Hollywood Road south of Ghost Lake to the north leg of Old Highway 77.

Ashland County:

A fog seal will follow a few days later.

About one mile east of the south leg of County GG in the unincorporated community of Clam Lake east to Forest Road 347.

Highway 2 near Wawina:

Construction from Wednesday, August 23 through Thursday, August 31.

MnDOT will be starting work on Highway 2 near the intersection with Highway 65.

Motorists can expect shoulder closures on Highway 2 between Wawina and Highway 200 and near the intersection of Highway 65 for culvert cleaning and repairs.

Milling and paving on Highway 2 from Wawina to Highway 200 will start on September 6 and continue until September 23.

Motorists should expect single-lane traffic with flaggers and a pilot car during work operations.