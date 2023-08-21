Storms possible Monday night but dry weather returns Tuesday

MONDAY EVENING: A stationary front will try to push some warmer air into our region tonight into the early part of the week. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms overnight, mainly between 2:00am and 9:00am Tuesday morning. A stray storm could become severe with the main threat being large hail.

TUESDAY: A stray storm chance lingers until the late morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds from south to north. A relatively drastic temperature difference sets up between some 60s and 70s in northern Minnesota to near 90 degrees in southern Pine, Washburn, Burnett, and Sawyer Counties. A hot air mass is trying to push into the region, but a strong lake breeze at 10-15 MPH will keep temperatures cooler near Lake Superior. Patchy dense fog is possible in the morning.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy dense fog will once again be possible in the morning hours. Otherwise, a lake breeze continues through the day with highs in the 70s near Lake Superior to around 90 degrees for far southern portions of the region. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s with a slight chance for showers and storms overnight.

THURSDAY: A few showers will be possible in the morning with decreasing clouds for the rest of the day. Most of the region will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

