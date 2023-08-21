State Patrol investigating fatal Itasca County motorcycle wreck

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A motorcyclist from Grand Rapids is dead after an incident on Highway 169.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 169 and Bovey Connection Road in Itasca County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Patrick Millan, 46, was driving when he lost control of his motorcycle, crossed the median and went onto the pavement on the other side.

Millan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and there was no alcohol involved, according to the State Patrol’s initial report.

