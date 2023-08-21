State Patrol investigating fatal Itasca County motorcycle wreck

(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A motorcyclist from Grand Rapids is dead after an incident on Highway 169.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday along Highway 169 and Bovey Connection Road in Itasca County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Patrick Millan, 46, was driving when he lost control of his motorcycle, crossed the median and went onto the pavement on the other side.

Millan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and there was no alcohol involved, according to the State Patrol’s initial report.

We’ll update you when we have additional information.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred north of Sissabagama Rd in the Town of Sand Lake.
One dead after accident near Sand Lake
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing pilot’s son joins search in Cook County
Twin Cities man plans to spend retirement running lake resort near Grand Rapids
Minnesota man plans to spend retirement running resort on Pokegama Lake
Search underway for missing aircraft, pilot in Cook County
Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week

Latest News

In addition to rafting, students will also take day trips to experience other local attractions...
International students go rafting on St. Louis River
In addition to rafting, students will also take day trips to experience other local attractions...
International students go rafting on St. Louis River
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing pilot’s son joins search in Cook County
Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first...
Trump confirms he will skip GOP presidential primary debate