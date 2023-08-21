Shooting on Minneapolis street injures eight people

Authorities say eight people, including six teenagers, are injured after gunfire erupted on a Minneapolis street
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people, including six teenagers, were injured after gunfire erupted on a Minneapolis street.

All of the victims from Sunday afternoon's shooting are expected to survive, police said.

Officers with the city's mass transit agency heard multiple shots “including the sound of automatic gunfire,” police said. Minneapolis officers responded and four males were taken to a hospital.

Three other males and a woman later arrived at the hospital. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening. The victims included six males ages 15 to 18, a 45-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man.

Police received reports of two suspects running from the scene, but no arrests have been made. Police Chief Brian O'Hara said there was no indication that the shooting was random.

Police said a nearby house was struck, but no one in the home was hurt.

Most Read

The incident occurred north of Sissabagama Rd in the Town of Sand Lake.
One dead after accident near Sand Lake
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing pilot’s son joins search in Cook County
Twin Cities man plans to spend retirement running lake resort near Grand Rapids
Minnesota man plans to spend retirement running resort on Pokegama Lake
Search underway for missing aircraft, pilot in Cook County
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son

Latest News

FILE - A supporter of Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels points to the...
The GOP presidential debate puts a spotlight on Wisconsin, one of the few remaining swing states
FILE - A U.S. flag with 32 starts is displayed behind former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie as he...
Former Minnesota governor and congressman, moderate Republican Al Quie, dies at 99
Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the...
Who’s in, who might be out: Eight candidates have qualified for the first Republican debate