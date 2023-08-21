New ‘Fairmont Cottages’ now available for rent in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More affordable housing has arrived in the Fairmount neighborhood of West Duluth.

On Monday, the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority held a ribbon cutting for the Fairmount Cottages project, which is the city’s first Cottage Village.

The project includes 18 one-and two-bedroom units that are available to renters of different income levels, including those who make half of the area’s median income.

Fairmount Cottages in West Duluth (Northern News Now)

The development consists of inward-facing “cottage homes” surrounding a shared green space and connected by sidewalks and trails to foster a sense of community.

Duluth City Councilor Janet Kennedy grew up near where the cottages were built.

She says this new housing can be a catalyst for change.

“Just across the street from where I live, those are the people I played with. Those are the people I hung out with. Those are the people I grew up with that had homes, and I was able to see a different way of living than just being poor,” explains Kennedy. “For those who want to come out of poverty, this is a definite way to make that happen through housing.”

Inside Fairmount Cottages in West Duluth (HRA Duluth)

The project cost about $5 million, with some money coming from the city and the American Rescue Plan, which Senator Tina Smith helped pass into law in 2021.

The cottages are now available for leasing, and rent ranges between $750 and $1,700 a month.

You can pre-apply here for potential lease-ups in September 2023.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.