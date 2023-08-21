Missing pilot’s son joins search in Cook County

COOK COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Deputies, firefighters, and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in Cook County on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office was notified Friday night that Denny Pechacek and his ultralight aircraft went missing in the Hovland area on the North Shore.

“He was a risk taker and lived a full life doing what he loved,” Denny’s son Sean Pechacek said. “He’s a great guy.”

Denny Pechacek loves flying and has been doing it for years in northern Minnesota. Denny Pechacek is originally from the Twin Cities but has been living in Cook County for more than two decades, and he’s become a familiar sight in the sky above Hovland.

“He was known,” Sean Pechacek said. “A lot of people in the area know him and know him as that guy.”

On Friday night, Denny Pechacek didn’t come back home after taking his blue ultralight aircraft out for a flight.

“Ever since we found out he was missing, everybody kind of rallied together, and there has been a lot of people,” Sean Pechacek said. “A big outpouring of people coming together.”

Sheriff’s offices, along with search and rescue crews, all came together to search Saturday and Sunday. Officials said the area Denny Pechacek was last seen makes finding him more difficult.

“It’s very rugged country, it’s brushy, and you can’t see very far,” Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen said. “The canopy of the trees, it’s very thick. Even with planes flying or helicopters or drones, it’s very difficult to see through the leaves.”

Sheriff Eliasen said the size of the ultralight aircraft that went down is another challenging part of the search.

“It’s not going to look like a regular plane crash with a big swath of trees moved down,” Sheriff Eliasen said. “This is what makes this specific crash search more difficult because you’re not going to see a great big thing.”

Sean Pechacek has been helping search for his dad and is hopeful to find him, but he asked anyone with information to come forward.

“If anybody has land up here or clearings, just make sure you check your clearings and know your property,” Sean Pechacek said. “If you see anything unusual, call the police.”

If you or anyone you know has information about Denny Pechacek, call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 218-387-3030.

