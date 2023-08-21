Local health officials say COVID-19 cases are on the rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations around the U.S. are up 14%, and northern Minnesota is also seeing an incr
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country including Minnesota.

Cases are up 14% nationally and northern Minnesota is also seeing an uptick in cases.

“COVID is not a thing of the past, there is still a lot of COVID out there,” Dr. Andrew Thompson, infectious disease physician with St. Luke’s, said. “There’s still significant disease and death that occurs due to COVID.”

Dr. Thompson said the state has seen a gradual increase in cases over the past month in a half. The Midwest has seen almost a 7.5% increase in COVID-19 cases over the past four weeks, according to the CDC.

“Compared to our last waves that we had in prior years, this is really small, but it’s still a significant increase,” Dr. Thompson said. “It’s still a little above what we were early in the summer.”

Each hospital reports COVID-19 cases to the Minnesota Department of Health, but another way officials track COVID-19 cases is through the wastewater. Dr. Thompson said officials can test sewer system water and look at the level of viruses in the water, which gives health experts a better understanding of the COVID-19 spread in a community.

“We’ll see the wastewater levels go up before we see people presenting to care, coming into emergency rooms and things like that, and it tracks quite well with disease activity,” Dr. Thompson said.

This fall season, COVID-19 isn’t the only respiratory illness that could get you sick.

“Flu, RSV and COVID-19, those are the three big respiratory illnesses that we are concerned about at this point,” St. Louis County Public Health Nurse Rillis Eklund said.

Health officials said the best way to protect yourself is to stay home when you’re sick and get vaccines. Dr. Thompson said an updated COVID-19 booster will be available to patients in the upcoming months.

“The original vaccine would have decreased effectiveness, but this updated vaccine does work against the currently circulated variants against the XBB strains,” Dr. Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson says flu vaccines will be available at St. Luke’s in the coming weeks and recommends to get all the vaccines you need at once to be protected. If you do test positive for COVID-19, the CDC still recommends quarantining for five days.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred north of Sissabagama Rd in the Town of Sand Lake.
One dead after accident near Sand Lake
Deputies, firefighters and rescue crews continued to search for a missing aircraft and pilot in...
Missing pilot’s son joins search in Cook County
State Patrol investigating fatal Itasca County motorcycle wreck
Twin Cities man plans to spend retirement running lake resort near Grand Rapids
Minnesota man plans to spend retirement running resort on Pokegama Lake
Search underway for missing aircraft, pilot in Cook County

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing since early July. (CNN, WLS, NIH,...
COVID-19 levels on the rise heading into flu season
Man shot multiples times in Campti, La.
Sweeney's 2 HR's lead Birds to 4th straight victory
Birds win 4th straight as Sweeney belts a pair of HR's
When historic floods inundated Vermont earlier this month, many of the state's 1,200 dams came...
Dam Scary: Intense storms push Vermont's aging structures to the brink