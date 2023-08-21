‘Lillopaloosa’ raises money for local legend with medical bills

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Scott Lillo has spent much of his life in the Twin Ports music scene.

He’s been a roadie, organized festivals, and worked for multiple nonprofits in the area.

But for many musicians in the area, Lillio is a friend above all else.

“I can call him any time,” said Matt Wasmund, a local musician. “He’s there in a heartbeat.”

Whether it’s his time, money, or gear, Lillo has given a lot to local musicians throughout the years.

But due to ongoing health issues and an emergency surgery, Lillo racked up $30,000 worth of medical bills in just three months.

So when the community found out he needed help, they showed up.

“It was really, really, unreasonably easy to get a bunch of people to come together and help,” Wasmund said.

Two festivals have sprung up to raise money for Lillo.

The first took place on August 20 at Earth Rider Brewing in Superior.

Attendees enjoyed live music, a food truck, and some creative ways to raise money for Lillo.

While the event was lighthearted in tone, it was bittersweet for Lillo.

“It’s been an overwhelming, emotional day,” he said.

On August 27, a second fundraiser will take place at Blacklist Brewing.

Between the two festivals, a go-fund-me page, and his own improving health, Lillo is hopeful the worst is behind him.

He says if he breaks even, any extra money will be donated to charities that support the arts.

Thanks to the success of Lillopalooza, organizers hope to host similar fundraisers in the future.

They say money raised by future events could benefit other members of the Twin Ports music scene who may need financial assistance.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.