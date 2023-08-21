International students go rafting on St. Louis River

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Close to 40 international students attending Marshall School this fall went whitewater rafting on Sunday.

Marshall officials said it’s all part of their Ambassador Program meant to build friendships between existing local and new international students.

For Teddy Nguyen, who came to Marshall from Vietnam, the waters of Duluth actually reminded him of home.

“My hometown, which is where I come from, is a delta, like a bunch of rivers and canals,” Nguyen said.

In addition to rafting, students will also take day trips to experience other local attractions like Gooseberry Falls and even the Mall of America.

Many Marshall students were excited to meet their new classmates coming from overseas.

School officials said they have five to six field trips planned per week with the Ambassador Program.

They hope to get the students outside as much as possible for activities before winter hits.

Most of their students attend Marshall for three to four years.

