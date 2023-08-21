Cool and cloudy Monday with thunderstorms overnight

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONDAY: Today will feature some dreary weather with rain showers to the north of the Twin Ports with cloudy conditions for most of the region. High will be only around 70 and the chance of thunderstorms will be about 60% overnight. There is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe thunderstorms, so an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out overnight.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but should remain mostly dry. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower throughout the day, with the main threat being during the morning hours. A lake breeze will keep temperatures cooler along the shoreline, with the high temperature only reaching 71 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday sees the return of more seasonable temperatures with mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees, however a lake breeze may keep temperatures down across the immediate shoreline. The temperature spread will be high across the region, with areas to the south seeing temperatures in the 80′s, while closer to the international border the highs will be down around 70. Looking ahead, Thursday will see the return of warm weather with highs in the 80′s for much of the Northland.

