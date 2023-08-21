Chilly Billy’s to close both Duluth locations, owner to retire

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A frozen yogurt shop is closing its doors on both Duluth locations.

After almost 10 years of business, the Chilly Billy’s Woodland Avenue location will be closing its doors at the end of October.

The Miller Hill Mall location will remain open through March 2024.

Owner Bill Marker, nicknamed Chilly Billy, opened a second location near his alma mater, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, after success in the Dinkytown area of Minneapolis.

He decided to close the Dinkytown location to concentrate on the Duluth location in 2015.

Three years later, Chilly Billy’s opened a second location in the Miller Hill Mall food court.

“It’s been a difficult decision to close my namesake shops after so many years, but we have become recent empty nesters and I would like to be closer to home and semi-retire,” stated Marker.

Officials say in the store’s history there has been a proposal, flash mobs, catering a prom, a float in the UMD Homecoming parade, and has given donations to hundreds of charities.

Reflecting on the store, Marker said, “I have loved having a business in the Duluth community. We have had so many great employees, vendor partners, and most of all great customers that have made it all a really fulfilling experience.”

Chilly Billy’s gift cards will be honored until the store closes in October at BlueStone, and March of next year at the mall.

