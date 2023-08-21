Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland CFO receives Hall of Fame award

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) received a national award for her community work.

CFO Dawn Hautajarvi received a Hall of Fame award at the recent Boys & Girls Clubs of America Greater Midwest Council (GMAC) meeting in July 2023.

Officials say due to her long-standing work to support youth at the clubs, and in the community, Hautajarvi was among seven new members who were inducted into the GMAC Hall of Fame for their achievements.

The Boys & Girls Clubs Area Council Hall of Fame honors the rare individuals whose high achievements have made a mark in their local club and have impacted the GMAC.

Leaders say the seven individuals that were honored have shaped and inspired local clubs within the Council’s region by achieving the distinction of being true champions for children providing innumerable accomplishments that have a lasting impact.

“These are professionals or volunteers that have made significant contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs, in their city, in their state, or in their region. When we think about the pinnacle of recognition at Boys & Girls Clubs, this is it,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

In a typical year, in more than 5,200 facilities, Boys & Girls Clubs nationally serve 3.3 million young people, of which 1.6 million are through membership, and 1.7 million are through community outreach.

The GMAC is made up of clubs from Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

For more information about Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, or to find out how to support the mission to inspire all youth, especially those who need us the most, you can contact the clubs at (218) 727-1549 or click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.