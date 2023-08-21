Blandin Paper Company to restart operations in September

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grand Rapids paper mill plans to be back up and running next month.

Blandin Paper Company leaders announced Monday that they are planning to restart operations the week of September 11.

However, the actual time frame in which operations will run depends on customer orders.

The company is still working to re-establish its order book affected by the strike which began on July 15.

Earlier this month, both sides reached an agreement and union members voted to accept a new contract.

The new contract includes a pay increase and more paid time off.

In a statement released Monday, Blandin leaders say they are looking forward to having everyone return to work.

