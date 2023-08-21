$4 MOVIE: ‘National Cinema Day’ returns to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northlanders will be able to see the summer’s blockbuster movies at a discount this weekend.

The Cinema Foundation announced Monday the return of National Cinema Day coming to a theater near you this Sunday, August 27.

After this announcement, all movies will be $4 at the Duluth Marcus Theater on Sunday.

After last year’s National Cinema Day, in a Fandango consumer survey of more than 2,000 U.S. ticket buyers, participants noted the top five reasons they would likely buy tickets for the next National Cinema Day, including affordable pricing, ability to see a specific movie they’ve been wanting to see, time with loved ones, being a big fan of a particular movie franchise, and fun activity for their weekend plans.

National Cinema Day at Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns includes:

$4 admission, any movie, any Marcus Theatres screen.

$3 regular-sized fountain drinks

$3 hot dogs

$3 Samuel Adams Seasonal beer (where available)

Movies playing on Sunday:

“Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story”

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid Sing-Along”

“Strays”

“Blue Beetle”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“Oppenheimer”

“Barbie”

You can purchase tickets in advance here.

