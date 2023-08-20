Monday holds the only rain chance for the week ahead

Monday's rain chance is 40%
Monday's rain chance is 40%(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
WEATHER STORY: Temperatures went way up on Saturday but a cold front knocked them back down on Sunday. That lowered dew points, too, so that day was very comfortable. Monday will be even cooler but more cloudy. A low passing by will drive a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. After that, it dries up and warms up. The week ahead will be dry and we’ll go back to the 80′s Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: It will be mostly clear Sunday night. Morning low temps will be near 57 for much of the Northland. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The clouds will thicken towards mostly cloudy. The day should be dry but a rain chance will run 40% odds Monday night. Rain totals may run a mere trace to a tenth of an inch. High temperatures will be only in the low 70′s. The wind will be E 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: The clouds will thin out to mostly sunny. The morning low will be 55. The afternoon high will hit 73. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: High air pressure returns Tuesday to make the rest of the week mostly sunny. Low temps will go 55-60. Highs will place between 70 and 75 most of the week. The exceptions will be Wednesday and Thursday with a range of 80-85. The normal high is 76.

The week ahead will be mostly dry
The week ahead will be mostly dry(KBJR)

