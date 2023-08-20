Local artists present their work at Bayfront

On August 19, local artists gathered at Bayfront Festival Park to showcase their work.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Known simply as Art in Bayfront Park, the event brought in over 100 artists from around the Northland to present everything from pottery to metalwork.

The Festive Culinary Arts Market even provided food-based works of art.

Attendance was free, and organizers say the community showed up.

“Duluth is always supportive of the arts,” said Festival Director Sara Colins.

Day one of the festival wrapped up on August 19 at 5pm.

The second and final day of Art in Bayfront Park will run from 10am-4pm on August 20.

