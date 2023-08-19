Week one of Wisconsin high school football begins

By Jeffrey F McClure, Alexis Beckett, Kevin Moore and Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the state of Wisconsin high school football season is officially back with teams across the region playing in their first games of the year.

At home, the Superior Spartans were defeated by Wausau West 3-24

In the Battle of Highway 2 the Northwestern Tigers traveled to Ashland and won 36-6.

WATCH: Highlights from Superior versus Wausau and Northwestern versus Ashland above.

In Hayward, the Hurricanes were able to hold on to the win over Cumberland 21-14.

Hurley defeated Crandon at home 24-8.

WATCH: Highlights from the Hayward versus Cumberland game.

