Trail by Trail: Tower, Cable, Hayward, Wisconsin

Tower, MN- On Facebook the Mesabi Trail group posted saying that the trail is currently closed in Tower due to construction. The section from Tower to Soudan will remain closed while work is underway. This section also recently saw sewer upgrades. The trail can now be accessed by following the Hoodoo Point and McKinley Park trails north of Tower or at Main Street and McKinley Park Road in Soudan. The post went on to say they have several projects in the works for next summer so riders should watch for changing conditions.

Cable, WI- The community is invited to learn more about the Mt. Telemark Village project. The community open house event will feature a short walking tour as well as a Q&A session to expand on the timeline of the project. The event will be held on August 29th from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged.

Hayward, WI- Riverway Volunteers is hosting a cleanup day for the Namekagon River on Saturday, September 9. The river is a popular place for paddling and fishing and the group is working to keep it clean for all to enjoy. After the cleanup, there will be a party featuring live music and food. All ages are invited to help at the free event. Registration is required.

Northern Wisconsin- The DNR is seeking comments on the master plan for the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest. The forest is located SE of Hurley in Vilas, Oneida and Iron Counties. The DNR is taking comments on a plan change that would add additional ATV routes and trails. The proposal includes 7 miles of trail in 4 segments. Comments are due by August 30.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

