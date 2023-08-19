Sunday will cool down to set up for a rain chance on Monday

WEATHER STORY: A warm front attached to a low to the north sent temperatures up on Saturday. By Sunday morning, the low’s cold front will take us back down. Neither frontal passage will do anything in the way of precip for us. For that, we have to count on a second low that should arrive Monday. That day will get a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms before the rest of the week dries up again.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The sky should be clear. Conditions will be warm and a bit humid, too. The low temperature will fall towards 60 for many towns in our region. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: It will be mostly sunny on Sunday. It will be dry but not as warm as the previous day thanks to the action of a cold front. Afternoon high temps will run close to 77. The wind will be N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The clouds will thicken to the partly sunny to mostly cloudy side. A 30% chance of showers and storms will roll late afternoon and overnight. The morning low will be 57. The afternoon high will hit 71. The wind will be E 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: High air pressure returns Tuesday to make the rest of the week mostly sunny. Low temps will go 55-60. Highs will place between 75 and 82. The normal high is 76.

The week ahead will be near normal for temps but drier than normal for rain. (KBJR)

