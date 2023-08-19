Search underway for missing aircraft, pilot in Cook County

(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for a missing aircraft and pilot in Cook County.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday evening, they were notified of a missing person in the Hovland area.

They say a man had been flying an ultralight plane in the area, but has not returned.

He took off from the area near Flutereed Rd. The pilot and aircraft were last seen near Hammer Road in Hovland.

Deputies, firefighters, and rescue crews started searching for the pilot, but as of 8 a.m. Saturday, they have not found him or the aircraft.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the aircraft to call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-387-3030.

Authorities have not named the pilot or said what may have led up to the disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Cities man plans to spend retirement running lake resort near Grand Rapids
Minnesota man plans to spend retirement running resort on Pokegama Lake
The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.
2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior
Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
Mr. Kelly Flohaug announced as the new Principal of Duluth East High School.
New principal announced for Duluth East High School
Pasties Plus in Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids shop serves meat-filled pasties to generations

Latest News

WIAA Week one Part 2
Back to school shopping spending costing more to families
The community is invited to learn more about the Mt. Telemark Village project.
Trail by Trail: Tower, Cable, Hayward, Wisconsin
Drought conditions could lead to earlier fall foliage colors
Drought conditions could lead to earlier fall foliage colors