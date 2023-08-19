Search underway for missing aircraft, pilot in Cook County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for a missing aircraft and pilot in Cook County.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday evening, they were notified of a missing person in the Hovland area.

They say a man had been flying an ultralight plane in the area, but has not returned.

He took off from the area near Flutereed Rd. The pilot and aircraft were last seen near Hammer Road in Hovland.

Deputies, firefighters, and rescue crews started searching for the pilot, but as of 8 a.m. Saturday, they have not found him or the aircraft.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the aircraft to call the Sheriff’s Office at 218-387-3030.

Authorities have not named the pilot or said what may have led up to the disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.