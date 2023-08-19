One dead after accident near Sand Lake

The incident occurred north of Sissabagama Rd in the Town of Sand Lake.
The incident occurred north of Sissabagama Rd in the Town of Sand Lake.(Credit: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sawyer County early Saturday morning.

Sawyer County Deputies were dispatched to Snowmobile Trail number 31 for a report of a person being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, authorities located an 18-year-old female victim who was then transported by ambulance for medical attention.

The victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased while in transport to a medical facility.

The incident occurred north of Sissabagama Road in the Town of Sand Lake.

According to authorities, through further investigation and information received from several individuals that remained on scene, the location was the site of a party.

Deputies believe a juvenile is suspected of being the driver who struck the victim and ran her over.

The suspect fled the area and was later taken into custody by Washburn County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Cities man plans to spend retirement running lake resort near Grand Rapids
Minnesota man plans to spend retirement running resort on Pokegama Lake
The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.
2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior
Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
Search underway for missing aircraft, pilot in Cook County
Mr. Kelly Flohaug announced as the new Principal of Duluth East High School.
New principal announced for Duluth East High School

Latest News

Click above for the video forecast
Sunday will cool down to set up for a rain chance on Monday
Click above for the video forecast
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson August 19
Search underway for missing aircraft, pilot in Cook County
WIAA Week one Part 2