One dead after accident near Sand Lake

SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sawyer County early Saturday morning.

Sawyer County Deputies were dispatched to Snowmobile Trail number 31 for a report of a person being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, authorities located an 18-year-old female victim who was then transported by ambulance for medical attention.

The victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased while in transport to a medical facility.

The incident occurred north of Sissabagama Road in the Town of Sand Lake.

According to authorities, through further investigation and information received from several individuals that remained on scene, the location was the site of a party.

Deputies believe a juvenile is suspected of being the driver who struck the victim and ran her over.

The suspect fled the area and was later taken into custody by Washburn County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.