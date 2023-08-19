Lambeau Field ranked as a top ten NFL tailgating stadium

Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The NFL draft will be coming to Green Bay and historic Lambeau Field in 2025. NFL officials announced Monday, May 22, 2023, during the league’s spring meetings that the 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
GREEN BAY, WI. (Northern News Now) - A recent article from “RV Trader” ranked National Football League stadiums by how accommodating they are to Recreational Vehicle tailgaters.

With a nickname like “The Frozen Tundra” it’s surprising to see Lambeau Field in the sixth spot, but with some of the largest parking spots in the NFL combined with an always ice-cold Wisconsin beer the atmosphere makes up for the cold.

According to RV Trader, “You aren’t a real cheeshead until you tailgate at Lambeau Field before a Packers game.”

The Packers’ NFC North rivals, The Chicago Bears home Soldier Field rounds out the top ten due to super fan Fiesta Bob’s pregame speeches and family-friendly parking lots.

You can view the rest of the list by visiting the RV Trader website by clicking here.

