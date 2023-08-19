Esko pitcher and outfielder announces commitment to Iowa Western

Esko baseball player Finn Furcht commits to Iowa Western Community College
Esko baseball player Finn Furcht commits to Iowa Western Community College(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Kevin Moore
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - Last night Esko’s pitcher and outfielder Finn Furcht announced his commitment to play at Iowa Western Community College.

The rising senior finished last season with a 6-1 record on the mound with a 1.68 ERA.

Furcht also had 10 extra-base hits with 29 runs batted in as he helped Esko achieve a 26-1 record and a Class AA state title.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
The Duluth Fire Department launches rescue crews from Marine 19.
2 women on innertubes rescued from Lake Superior
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Van-moose collision injures 5 near Tower
Power Outages
Severe weather causing power outages affecting nearly 2,500 people
Twin Cities man plans to spend retirement running lake resort near Grand Rapids
Minnesota man plans to spend retirement running resort on Pokegama Lake

Latest News

Week one of Wisconsin high school football.
Week one of Wisconsin high school football begins
WIAA Week one football
Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Lambeau Field ranked as a top ten NFL tailgating stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes, right, hits a solo home run as Milwaukee Brewers relief...
Barnes homers for first time in nearly a year, Dodgers beat Brewers 1-0 for 11th straight victory