Esko pitcher and outfielder announces commitment to Iowa Western

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - Last night Esko’s pitcher and outfielder Finn Furcht announced his commitment to play at Iowa Western Community College.

The rising senior finished last season with a 6-1 record on the mound with a 1.68 ERA.

Furcht also had 10 extra-base hits with 29 runs batted in as he helped Esko achieve a 26-1 record and a Class AA state title.

I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Iowa Western. I’d like to thank God, my family, friends and everyone that helped me get to this point on my life. Super excited to be a Reiver. #sailsup pic.twitter.com/Y2XorSzQNF — Finn Furcht (@finn_furcht) August 17, 2023

