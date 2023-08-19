Castle Danger celebrates 12 years of craft brewing

The festivities included live music, food trucks, and specialty brews.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 19, Castle Danger Brewery hosted a party in honor of their 12-year anniversary.

The festivities took place at the brewery’s Two Harbors Taproom.

Castle Danger brewed some specialty beers just for the celebration, and food was provided by Oasis Del Norte, Bob-A-Que, and Love Creamery.

Marketing Manager Maddy Stewart said it’s been exciting to see the business grow.

“We’re one of the top craft breweries in Minnesota,” Stewart said, “we’re really proud of it.”

Stewart said the event was an effort to attract new customers, but also to honor the customers who have been there since the beginning.

